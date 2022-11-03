English
    Forbes Gokak Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.73 crore, down 84.96% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.73 crore in September 2022 down 84.96% from Rs. 762.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.02 crore in September 2022 up 180.54% from Rs. 49.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.81% from Rs. 79.58 crore in September 2021.

    Forbes Gokak EPS has increased to Rs. 31.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 39.03 in September 2021.

    Forbes Gokak shares closed at 694.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.02% returns over the last 6 months and -87.16% over the last 12 months.

    Forbes Gokak
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.73121.85762.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.73121.85762.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.5724.02233.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.1021.33111.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.05-14.59-50.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.6238.88142.96
    Depreciation6.816.8218.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.4952.12253.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.81-6.7353.57
    Other Income5.97208.577.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.84201.8461.48
    Interest5.166.5117.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.00195.3343.73
    Exceptional Items29.18-15.86-80.29
    P/L Before Tax14.18179.47-36.56
    Tax-24.9036.1218.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.08143.35-54.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.49--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.08143.84-54.68
    Minority Interest--0.133.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.941.811.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.02145.78-49.69
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.53114.39-39.03
    Diluted EPS31.53114.39-39.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.53114.39-39.03
    Diluted EPS31.53114.39-39.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm