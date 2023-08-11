Forbes Gokak Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.76 crore, down 12.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.76 crore in June 2023 down 12.38% from Rs. 121.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2023 down 89.11% from Rs. 145.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.84 crore in June 2023 down 85.7% from Rs. 208.66 crore in June 2022.

Forbes Gokak EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 114.39 in June 2022.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 668.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.17% returns over the last 6 months and 65.29% over the last 12 months.