Forbes Gokak Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.43 crore, down 85.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.43 crore in December 2022 down 85.1% from Rs. 694.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 up 63.04% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 down 54.36% from Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021.

Forbes Gokak
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.43 114.73 694.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.43 114.73 694.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.18 26.57 195.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.39 14.10 71.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.84 -6.05 -6.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.14 37.62 151.71
Depreciation 6.80 6.81 19.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.36 51.49 268.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.60 -15.81 -6.48
Other Income 8.43 5.97 12.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.83 -9.84 5.77
Interest 4.75 5.16 15.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 -15.00 -10.02
Exceptional Items -- 29.18 -1.61
P/L Before Tax 0.08 14.18 -11.63
Tax 4.95 -24.90 1.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.87 39.08 -13.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.87 39.08 -13.47
Minority Interest -- -- 0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.79 0.94 2.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.08 40.02 -11.04
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.20 31.53 -8.67
Diluted EPS -3.20 31.53 -8.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.20 31.53 -8.67
Diluted EPS -3.20 31.53 -8.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited