Forbes Gokak Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.43 crore, down 85.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.43 crore in December 2022 down 85.1% from Rs. 694.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 up 63.04% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 down 54.36% from Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021.