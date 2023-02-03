English
    Forbes Gokak Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.43 crore, down 85.1% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.43 crore in December 2022 down 85.1% from Rs. 694.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 up 63.04% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 down 54.36% from Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021.

    Forbes Gokak
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.43114.73694.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.43114.73694.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1826.57195.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.3914.1071.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.84-6.05-6.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.1437.62151.71
    Depreciation6.806.8119.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.3651.49268.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.60-15.81-6.48
    Other Income8.435.9712.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.83-9.845.77
    Interest4.755.1615.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.08-15.00-10.02
    Exceptional Items--29.18-1.61
    P/L Before Tax0.0814.18-11.63
    Tax4.95-24.901.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.8739.08-13.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.8739.08-13.47
    Minority Interest----0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.790.942.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.0840.02-11.04
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.2031.53-8.67
    Diluted EPS-3.2031.53-8.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.2031.53-8.67
    Diluted EPS-3.2031.53-8.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
