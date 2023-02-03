Forbes Gokak Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.43 crore, down 85.1% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.43 crore in December 2022 down 85.1% from Rs. 694.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 up 63.04% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2022 down 54.36% from Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021.
Forbes Gokak shares closed at 652.20 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.44% returns over the last 6 months and -89.65% over the last 12 months.
|Forbes Gokak
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.43
|114.73
|694.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.43
|114.73
|694.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.18
|26.57
|195.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.39
|14.10
|71.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.84
|-6.05
|-6.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.14
|37.62
|151.71
|Depreciation
|6.80
|6.81
|19.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.36
|51.49
|268.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.60
|-15.81
|-6.48
|Other Income
|8.43
|5.97
|12.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.83
|-9.84
|5.77
|Interest
|4.75
|5.16
|15.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|-15.00
|-10.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|29.18
|-1.61
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|14.18
|-11.63
|Tax
|4.95
|-24.90
|1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.87
|39.08
|-13.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.87
|39.08
|-13.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.79
|0.94
|2.38
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.08
|40.02
|-11.04
|Equity Share Capital
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|31.53
|-8.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|31.53
|-8.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|31.53
|-8.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|31.53
|-8.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited