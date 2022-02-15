Forbes Gokak Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 694.21 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Forbes Gokak are:
Net Sales at Rs 694.21 crore in December 2021 down 0.75% from Rs. 699.47 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021 up 9.66% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021 down 43.68% from Rs. 45.24 crore in December 2020.
Forbes Gokak shares closed at 410.70 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -86.31% returns over the last 6 months and -71.99% over the last 12 months.
|Forbes Gokak
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|694.21
|762.78
|699.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|694.21
|762.78
|699.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|195.67
|233.77
|227.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|71.44
|111.81
|59.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.53
|-50.58
|-18.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|151.71
|142.96
|152.75
|Depreciation
|19.71
|18.10
|24.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|268.69
|253.15
|251.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.48
|53.57
|3.52
|Other Income
|12.25
|7.91
|17.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.77
|61.48
|20.91
|Interest
|15.79
|17.75
|20.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.02
|43.73
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|-1.61
|-80.29
|-22.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.63
|-36.56
|-22.06
|Tax
|1.84
|18.12
|6.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.47
|-54.68
|-28.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.47
|-54.68
|-28.68
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|3.53
|12.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.38
|1.46
|3.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.04
|-49.69
|-12.22
|Equity Share Capital
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.67
|-39.03
|-9.60
|Diluted EPS
|-8.67
|-39.03
|-9.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.67
|-39.03
|-9.60
|Diluted EPS
|-8.67
|-39.03
|-9.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited