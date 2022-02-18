Forbes Gokak Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 694.21 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.21 crore in December 2021 down 0.75% from Rs. 699.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2021 up 9.66% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021 down 43.68% from Rs. 45.24 crore in December 2020.

Forbes Gokak shares closed at 398.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)