Foods and Inns Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore, up 154.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.02 crore in September 2021 up 154.83% from Rs. 65.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in September 2021 up 897.47% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.04 crore in September 2021 up 114.73% from Rs. 7.47 crore in September 2020.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2020.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 77.50 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.61% returns over the last 6 months and 67.93% over the last 12 months.