Foods and Inns Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 108.58 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.58 crore in March 2019 up 4.33% from Rs. 104.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2019 up 316.6% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019 down 11.09% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2018.

Foods and Inns EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.35 in March 2018.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 69.50 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 40.40% returns over the last 6 months and 18.56% over the last 12 months.