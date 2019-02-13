Foods and Inns Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.09 crore, down 4.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.09 crore in December 2018 down 4.26% from Rs. 78.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.18 crore in December 2018 up 6551.68% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2018 down 4.35% from Rs. 9.88 crore in December 2017.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 63.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.94 in December 2017.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 160.10 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 3.83% over the last 12 months.