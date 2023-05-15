English
    Foods and Inns Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 331.48 crore, up 69.8% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 331.48 crore in March 2023 up 69.8% from Rs. 195.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.20 crore in March 2023 up 419.43% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.42 crore in March 2023 up 142.74% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022.

    Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.

    Foods and Inns shares closed at 153.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)

    Foods and Inns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations331.48199.09195.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations331.48199.09195.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.6896.3275.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks103.3741.6867.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.259.158.11
    Depreciation3.393.513.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.9333.6033.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8514.836.71
    Other Income2.182.223.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0317.0510.44
    Interest8.817.095.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.229.964.60
    Exceptional Items-0.165.04--
    P/L Before Tax22.0615.004.60
    Tax6.863.651.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2011.352.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2011.352.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.10-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.2011.252.93
    Equity Share Capital5.095.035.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.240.58
    Diluted EPS2.672.000.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.240.58
    Diluted EPS2.672.000.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:05 am