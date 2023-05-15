Foods and Inns Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 331.48 crore, up 69.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.48 crore in March 2023 up 69.8% from Rs. 195.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.20 crore in March 2023 up 419.43% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.42 crore in March 2023 up 142.74% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 153.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)