Foods and Inns Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 162.66 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.66 crore in March 2021 up 17.51% from Rs. 138.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2021 up 61.35% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2021 up 30.14% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2020.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2020.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 64.40 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 29.19% over the last 12 months.