Foods and Inns Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 138.43 crore, up 27.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.43 crore in March 2020 up 27.25% from Rs. 108.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2020 down 81.57% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2020 down 38.57% from Rs. 17.01 crore in March 2019.

Foods and Inns EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.38 in March 2019.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 59.55 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given 42.12% returns over the last 6 months and 7.49% over the last 12 months.