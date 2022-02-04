Foods and Inns Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.59 crore, up 71.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.59 crore in December 2021 up 71.16% from Rs. 71.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 110.63% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2021 up 195.24% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2020.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2020.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 106.25 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 65.89% returns over the last 6 months and 92.83% over the last 12 months.