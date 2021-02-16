Foods and Inns Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore, down 14.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore in December 2020 down 14.85% from Rs. 83.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020 down 222.6% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2020 down 44.91% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2019.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 51.05 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 18.45% over the last 12 months.