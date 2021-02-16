Foods and Inns Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore, down 14.85% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore in December 2020 down 14.85% from Rs. 83.43 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020 down 222.6% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2020 down 44.91% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2019.
Foods and Inns shares closed at 51.05 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 18.45% over the last 12 months.
|Foods and Inns
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.04
|68.86
|83.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.04
|68.86
|83.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.37
|52.34
|15.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|9.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.63
|-13.05
|32.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.95
|5.37
|6.00
|Depreciation
|3.20
|3.16
|2.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.31
|19.09
|15.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.40
|1.95
|1.76
|Other Income
|3.77
|2.58
|1.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|4.53
|3.59
|Interest
|3.95
|3.43
|3.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.58
|1.10
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.58
|1.10
|0.57
|Tax
|-0.80
|0.45
|-1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.78
|0.64
|2.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.78
|0.64
|2.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.78
|0.64
|2.26
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|0.13
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|0.13
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|0.13
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|0.13
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited