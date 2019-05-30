Fomento Resorts Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore in March 2019 up 20.05% from Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2019 up 48.88% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in March 2019 up 43% from Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2018.

Fomento Resorts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2018.

Fomento Resorts shares closed at 102.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 24.85% returns over the last 6 months and -18.40% over the last 12 months.