Focus Lighting Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.76 crore, up 82.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.76 crore in September 2022 up 82.23% from Rs. 21.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2022 up 914.41% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2022 up 353.44% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2021.

Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Focus Lighting shares closed at 208.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 119.42% returns over the last 6 months and 334.27% over the last 12 months.