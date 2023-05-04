Focus Lighting Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore in March 2023 up 19.38% from Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2023 up 60.37% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2023 up 63.7% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2022.

Focus Lighting shares closed at 696.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 222.46% returns over the last 6 months and 692.94% over the last 12 months.