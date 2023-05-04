English
    Focus Lighting Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.29 crore in March 2023 up 19.38% from Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2023 up 60.37% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2023 up 63.7% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

    Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2022.

    Focus Lighting shares closed at 696.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 222.46% returns over the last 6 months and 692.94% over the last 12 months.

    Focus Lighting & Fixtures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.2958.4633.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.2958.4633.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.3520.0113.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.0714.936.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.49-0.621.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.704.433.42
    Depreciation1.291.090.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.514.934.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.8513.693.02
    Other Income0.030.140.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.8813.833.49
    Interest0.190.230.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.6913.603.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.6913.603.33
    Tax1.303.610.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.399.992.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.399.992.74
    Equity Share Capital13.0510.2310.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.3910.812.04
    Diluted EPS3.3910.812.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.3910.812.04
    Diluted EPS3.3910.812.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 03:00 pm