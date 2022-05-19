Focus Lighting Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore, up 55.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore in March 2022 up 55.21% from Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 up 3930.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 440.74% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.
Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.
|
|Focus Lighting & Fixtures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.74
|24.91
|21.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.74
|24.91
|21.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.97
|13.13
|6.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.94
|4.97
|10.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.18
|-1.19
|-1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.42
|2.60
|2.07
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.88
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.33
|2.66
|3.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.02
|1.86
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.17
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.49
|2.03
|0.35
|Interest
|0.17
|0.19
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.33
|1.84
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.33
|1.84
|0.36
|Tax
|0.59
|0.46
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.74
|1.38
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.74
|1.38
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.14
|10.14
|10.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|23.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|1.36
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|2.04
|1.36
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|1.36
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|2.04
|1.36
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited