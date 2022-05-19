Focus Lighting Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore, up 55.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore in March 2022 up 55.21% from Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 up 3930.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 440.74% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.