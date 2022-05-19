 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Focus Lighting Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore, up 55.21% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.74 crore in March 2022 up 55.21% from Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 up 3930.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 440.74% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

 

Focus Lighting & Fixtures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.74 24.91 21.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.74 24.91 21.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.97 13.13 6.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.94 4.97 10.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.18 -1.19 -1.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.42 2.60 2.07
Depreciation 0.89 0.88 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.33 2.66 3.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.02 1.86 0.03
Other Income 0.48 0.17 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.49 2.03 0.35
Interest 0.17 0.19 -0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.33 1.84 0.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.33 1.84 0.36
Tax 0.59 0.46 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.74 1.38 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.74 1.38 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 23.90
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 1.36 -0.07
Diluted EPS 2.04 1.36 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 1.36 -0.07
Diluted EPS 2.04 1.36 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 03:33 pm
