Focus Lighting Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore, up 79.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore in June 2023 up 79.75% from Rs. 24.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2023 up 64.64% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2023 up 138.4% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022.

Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2022.

Focus Lighting shares closed at 765.70 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 124.78% returns over the last 6 months and 578.81% over the last 12 months.