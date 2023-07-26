English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Focus Lighting Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore, up 79.75% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore in June 2023 up 79.75% from Rs. 24.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2023 up 64.64% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2023 up 138.4% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022.

    Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2022.

    Focus Lighting shares closed at 765.70 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 124.78% returns over the last 6 months and 578.81% over the last 12 months.

    Focus Lighting & Fixtures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.3140.2924.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.3140.2924.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.0019.3512.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.366.074.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51-2.49-3.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.504.703.88
    Depreciation1.061.290.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.925.513.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.965.852.24
    Other Income1.290.030.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.265.882.54
    Interest0.270.190.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.995.692.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.995.692.31
    Tax2.271.30-0.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.724.392.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.724.392.87
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0510.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.623.392.83
    Diluted EPS3.623.392.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.623.392.83
    Diluted EPS3.623.392.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Focus Lighting #Focus Lighting & Fixtures #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!