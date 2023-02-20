English
    Focus Lighting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.46 crore, up 134.69% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:Net Sales at Rs 58.46 crore in December 2022 up 134.69% from Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2022 up 624.2% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 412.71% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.
    Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 10.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2021.Focus Lighting shares closed at 445.20 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 355.21% returns over the last 6 months and 259.61% over the last 12 months.
    Focus Lighting & Fixtures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.4638.7624.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.4638.7624.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.0114.4013.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.936.674.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.620.35-1.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.434.112.60
    Depreciation1.090.930.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.934.912.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.697.401.86
    Other Income0.140.240.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.837.642.03
    Interest0.230.280.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.607.361.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.607.361.84
    Tax3.612.180.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.995.181.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.995.181.38
    Equity Share Capital10.2310.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.814.401.36
    Diluted EPS10.814.401.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.814.401.36
    Diluted EPS10.814.401.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm