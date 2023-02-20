Focus Lighting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.46 crore, up 134.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:Net Sales at Rs 58.46 crore in December 2022 up 134.69% from Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2022 up 624.2% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 412.71% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.
Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 10.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2021.
|Focus Lighting shares closed at 445.20 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 355.21% returns over the last 6 months and 259.61% over the last 12 months.
|Focus Lighting & Fixtures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.46
|38.76
|24.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.46
|38.76
|24.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.01
|14.40
|13.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.93
|6.67
|4.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.62
|0.35
|-1.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.43
|4.11
|2.60
|Depreciation
|1.09
|0.93
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.93
|4.91
|2.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.69
|7.40
|1.86
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.24
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.83
|7.64
|2.03
|Interest
|0.23
|0.28
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.60
|7.36
|1.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.60
|7.36
|1.84
|Tax
|3.61
|2.18
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.99
|5.18
|1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.99
|5.18
|1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|10.23
|10.14
|10.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.81
|4.40
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|10.81
|4.40
|1.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.81
|4.40
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|10.81
|4.40
|1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited