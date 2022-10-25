 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Focus Lighting Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.32 crore, up 76.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.32 crore in September 2022 up 76.37% from Rs. 22.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2022 up 210.15% from Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2022 up 334.55% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021.

Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2021.

Focus Lighting shares closed at 208.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 119.42% returns over the last 6 months and 334.27% over the last 12 months.

Focus Lighting & Fixtures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.32 26.54 22.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.32 26.54 22.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.40 12.90 6.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.74 5.11 7.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.58 -2.99 -0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.23 4.89 3.18
Depreciation 0.98 0.96 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.35 3.74 3.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.03 1.93 1.37
Other Income 0.29 0.39 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.32 2.32 1.66
Interest 0.30 0.23 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.02 2.09 1.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.02 2.09 1.62
Tax 2.18 -0.56 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.84 2.65 1.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -0.05
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.84 2.65 1.58
Minority Interest 0.07 0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.91 2.66 1.58
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 2.21 1.56
Diluted EPS 4.53 2.21 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.53 2.21 1.56
Diluted EPS 4.53 2.21 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
