English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Focus Lighting Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.32 crore, up 76.37% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.32 crore in September 2022 up 76.37% from Rs. 22.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2022 up 210.15% from Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2022 up 334.55% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021.

    Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2021.

    Close

    Focus Lighting shares closed at 208.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 119.42% returns over the last 6 months and 334.27% over the last 12 months.

    Focus Lighting & Fixtures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3226.5422.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3226.5422.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.4012.906.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.745.117.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.58-2.99-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.234.893.18
    Depreciation0.980.960.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.353.743.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.031.931.37
    Other Income0.290.390.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.322.321.66
    Interest0.300.230.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.022.091.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.022.091.62
    Tax2.18-0.56-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.842.651.63
    Prior Year Adjustments-----0.05
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.842.651.58
    Minority Interest0.070.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.912.661.58
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.532.211.56
    Diluted EPS4.532.211.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.532.211.56
    Diluted EPS4.532.211.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Focus Lighting #Focus Lighting & Fixtures #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.