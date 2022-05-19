Focus Lighting Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.06 crore, up 27.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.06 crore in March 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 27.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 1648.37% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2022 up 241.72% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Focus Lighting shares closed at 82.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.66% returns over the last 6 months and 294.02% over the last 12 months.