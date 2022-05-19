English
    Focus Lighting Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.06 crore, up 27.49% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.06 crore in March 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 27.50 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 1648.37% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2022 up 241.72% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

    Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

    Focus Lighting shares closed at 82.35 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.66% returns over the last 6 months and 294.02% over the last 12 months.

    Focus Lighting & Fixtures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.0625.56
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations35.0625.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.9713.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.395.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.52-1.86
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost4.113.40
    Depreciation0.890.88
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses4.393.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.781.66
    Other Income0.490.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.271.95
    Interest0.170.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.101.79
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax4.101.79
    Tax0.590.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.511.32
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.511.32
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.511.32
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.821.30
    Diluted EPS2.821.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.821.30
    Diluted EPS2.821.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Earnings First-Cut #Focus Lighting #Focus Lighting & Fixtures #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 19, 2022 03:33 pm
