Focus Lighting Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 137.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in December 2022 up 137.99% from Rs. 25.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 up 690.22% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in December 2022 up 440.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2021.