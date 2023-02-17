 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Focus Lighting Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 137.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in December 2022 up 137.99% from Rs. 25.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 up 690.22% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in December 2022 up 440.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2021.

Focus Lighting & Fixtures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.84 40.32 25.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.84 40.32 25.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.01 14.40 13.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.31 6.74 5.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 0.58 -1.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.32 5.23 3.40
Depreciation 1.15 0.98 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.77 5.35 3.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.68 7.03 1.66
Other Income 0.47 0.29 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.15 7.32 1.95
Interest 0.25 0.30 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.89 7.02 1.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.89 7.02 1.79
Tax 3.61 2.18 0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.29 4.84 1.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.29 4.84 1.32
Minority Interest 0.18 0.07 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.46 4.91 1.32
Equity Share Capital 10.23 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.20 4.53 1.30
Diluted EPS 11.20 4.53 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.20 4.53 1.30
Diluted EPS 11.20 4.53 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited