Focus Lighting Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 137.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in December 2022 up 137.99% from Rs. 25.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 up 690.22% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in December 2022 up 440.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2021.

Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2021.

Focus Lighting shares closed at 427.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 335.54% returns over the last 6 months and 262.06% over the last 12 months.