    Focus Lighting Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore, up 137.99% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.84 crore in December 2022 up 137.99% from Rs. 25.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 up 690.22% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in December 2022 up 440.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2021.

    Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2021.

    Focus Lighting shares closed at 427.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 335.54% returns over the last 6 months and 262.06% over the last 12 months.

    Focus Lighting & Fixtures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.8440.3225.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.8440.3225.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.0114.4013.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.316.745.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.410.58-1.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.325.233.40
    Depreciation1.150.980.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.775.353.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.687.031.66
    Other Income0.470.290.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.157.321.95
    Interest0.250.300.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.897.021.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.897.021.79
    Tax3.612.180.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.294.841.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.294.841.32
    Minority Interest0.180.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.464.911.32
    Equity Share Capital10.2310.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.204.531.30
    Diluted EPS11.204.531.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.204.531.30
    Diluted EPS11.204.531.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am