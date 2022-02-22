Focus Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 78.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 78.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 100.03% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

Focus Ind shares closed at 0.67 on April 26, 2021 (BSE)