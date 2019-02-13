Focus Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 77.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 77.29% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 90% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Focus Ind shares closed at 1.27 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)