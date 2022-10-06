English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FMCG earnings update: Operating profitability to recover in H2FY23

    Investors need to watch out for rural recovery as some of the categories like coconut and value-added hair oils have seen a slowdown in growth. Personal care categories have registered higher value growth as raw material prices were passed on to consumers.

    Nandish Shah
    October 06, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    FMCG earnings update: Operating profitability to recover in H2FY23

    Representative image.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Key highlights Rural markets see slower growth than urban markets International geographies likely to sustain growth momentum Gross and operating margins will see pressure in the Sept 2022 quarter Investors expecting moderate returns can accumulate and add on declines The September 2022 quarter update for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 896; Market capitalisation: Rs 91,659 crore) shows that the FMCG industry continued to remain soft and rural markets registered slower growth compared to urban markets. On a consolidated basis for the quarter, GCPL...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets weigh outlook on consumption and investment

      Oct 4, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Warning signs from European currency market, India's healthcare sector needs regulation, surge in real estate sector, Bosch promises new growth avenues, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers