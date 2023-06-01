English
    Fluidomat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fluidomat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore in March 2023 up 28.68% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 84.94% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 up 74.34% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

    Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2022.

    Fluidomat shares closed at 286.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.42% returns over the last 6 months and 87.42% over the last 12 months.

    Fluidomat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.299.9211.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.299.9211.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.644.224.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.62-0.57-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.962.602.43
    Depreciation0.140.200.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.881.582.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.311.892.07
    Other Income0.170.360.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.482.252.48
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.482.252.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.482.252.48
    Tax1.180.540.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.301.711.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.301.711.79
    Equity Share Capital4.934.934.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.543.503.53
    Diluted EPS6.543.503.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.543.503.53
    Diluted EPS6.543.503.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Fluidomat #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:31 am