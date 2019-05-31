Fluidomat Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore in March 2019 up 23.5% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2019 up 12.85% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2019 up 20% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.

Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2018.

Fluidomat shares closed at 101.20 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.86% over the last 12 months.