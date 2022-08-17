Fluidomat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.91 crore, up 45.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.91 crore in June 2022 up 45.78% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 up 41.69% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022 up 63.31% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2021.

Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in June 2021.

Fluidomat shares closed at 155.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.45% over the last 12 months.