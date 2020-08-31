Fluidomat Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, down 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in June 2020 down 25.5% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020 down 64.44% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2019.

Fluidomat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2019.

Fluidomat shares closed at 104.90 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 11.83% returns over the last 6 months and 25.55% over the last 12 months.