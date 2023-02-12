English
    Fluidomat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fluidomat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

    Fluidomat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.9213.038.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.9213.038.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.224.352.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.570.470.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.602.512.57
    Depreciation0.200.200.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.581.811.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.893.681.47
    Other Income0.360.390.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.254.071.94
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.254.071.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.254.071.94
    Tax0.541.010.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.713.051.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.713.051.41
    Equity Share Capital4.934.934.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.506.552.94
    Diluted EPS3.506.552.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.506.552.94
    Diluted EPS3.506.552.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited