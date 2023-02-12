Fluidomat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2021.

Fluidomat shares closed at 224.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.33% returns over the last 6 months and 62.27% over the last 12 months.