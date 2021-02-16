Fluidomat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore, down 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore in December 2020 down 8.03% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 10.3% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 up 9.92% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2019.

Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2019.

Fluidomat shares closed at 91.75 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 2.51% over the last 12 months.