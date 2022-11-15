Fluidomat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, up 59.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in September 2022 up 59.65% from Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 154.46% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2022 up 142.61% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2021.

Fluidomat shares closed at 192.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.88% returns over the last 6 months and 49.46% over the last 12 months.