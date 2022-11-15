English
    Fluidomat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, up 59.65% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fluidomat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in September 2022 up 59.65% from Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 154.46% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2022 up 142.61% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

    Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2021.

    Fluidomat shares closed at 192.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.88% returns over the last 6 months and 49.46% over the last 12 months.

    Fluidomat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.038.918.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.038.918.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.353.112.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.470.060.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.512.462.25
    Depreciation0.200.200.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.821.351.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.681.721.13
    Other Income0.390.350.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.072.071.60
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.072.071.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.072.071.60
    Tax1.010.520.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.051.551.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.051.551.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.051.551.20
    Equity Share Capital4.934.934.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.542.922.69
    Diluted EPS6.542.922.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.542.922.69
    Diluted EPS6.542.922.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

