Fluidomat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore in March 2023 up 28.68% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 85.1% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2023 up 75.38% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.52 in March 2022.

Fluidomat shares closed at 286.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.42% returns over the last 6 months and 87.42% over the last 12 months.