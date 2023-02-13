Fluidomat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 22% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.