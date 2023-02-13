Fluidomat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 22% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2021.

Fluidomat shares closed at 223.70 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.64% returns over the last 6 months and 61.52% over the last 12 months.