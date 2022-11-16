 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Flora Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 82.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flora Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 82.74% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 130.67% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 94.74% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 8.78 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.78% over the last 12 months.

Flora Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.10 0.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.10 0.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 0.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.02 0.52
Other Income -- -- 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.02 0.56
Interest 0.15 0.15 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.13 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.13 0.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -0.13 0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -0.13 0.43
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.22 0.71
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.22 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.22 0.71
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.22 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Flora Textiles #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am