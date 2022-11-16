English
    Flora Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 82.74% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flora Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 82.74% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 130.67% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 94.74% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

    Flora Textiles shares closed at 8.78 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.78% over the last 12 months.

    Flora Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.100.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.100.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--0.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.020.52
    Other Income----0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.020.56
    Interest0.150.150.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.130.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.130.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.130.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.130.43
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.220.71
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.220.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.220.71
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.220.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am