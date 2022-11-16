Flora Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 82.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 82.74% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 130.67% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 94.74% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 8.78 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.78% over the last 12 months.