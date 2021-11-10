Flora Textiles Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 789.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in September 2021 up 789.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021 up 867.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Flora Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 7.71 on November 09, 2021 (BSE)