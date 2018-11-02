Flora Textiles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 18.82% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2018 down 18.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2018 down 14.69% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 7.30 on September 26, 2018 (BSE)