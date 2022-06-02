Flora Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 60.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 60.93% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 105.1% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 11.43 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)