Flora Textiles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 up 24.42% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 6.37 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)