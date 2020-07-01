Flora Textiles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flora Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 up 24.42% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
Flora Textiles shares closed at 6.37 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|Flora Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.10
|0.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.10
|0.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.11
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.11
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am