Flora Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 57.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 57.92% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 491.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 10.83 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)