Flora Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 64.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 64.9% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 246.24% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.