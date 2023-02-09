 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flora Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 64.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flora Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 64.9% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 246.24% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Flora Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.10 0.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.10 0.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.05
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.02 0.22
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.02 0.22
Interest 0.15 0.15 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.13 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.13 0.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -0.13 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -0.13 0.09
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.22 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.22 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.22 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.22 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited