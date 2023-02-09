English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Flora Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 64.9% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flora Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 64.9% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 246.24% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    Flora Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.100.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.100.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.040.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.020.22
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.020.22
    Interest0.150.150.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.130.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.130.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.130.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.130.09
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.220.15
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.220.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.220.15
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.220.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited