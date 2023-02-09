Flora Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 64.9% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flora Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 64.9% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 246.24% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
Flora Textiles shares closed at 9.68 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.70% returns over the last 12 months.
|Flora Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.10
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.10
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.22
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.13
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.13
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.13
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.13
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.22
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.22
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.22
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.22
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited