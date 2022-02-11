Flora Textiles Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 42.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 42.35% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 74.74% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 54% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

Flora Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2020.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 9.87 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)