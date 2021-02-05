Flora Textiles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 414.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2020 up 414.5% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 up 428.54% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 up 1566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Flora Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Flora Textiles shares closed at 6.34 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)